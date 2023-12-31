Red Sox Say Goodbye To Chris Sale With Social Media Posts

For the first time since 2016, the Red Sox are set to enter a season without Chris Sale.

Sale’s Boston tenure came to an end Saturday afternoon when the club traded the veteran left-hander to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom. Shortly after the deal was completed, the Red Sox saluted Sale by sharing posts to their official pages on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The latter featured a video montage that included some of Sale’s most memorable moments with the organization. Fittingly, the first clip was the final out of the 2018 World Series, which saw Sale strike out Manny Machado in Los Angeles to hand the Red Sox their ninth championship in franchise history.

“The ultimate teammate, competitor, and World Series Champion,” the posts read. “Thank you for all the strikeouts and passion you brought to Red Sox Nation.”

The ultimate teammate, competitor, and World Series Champion.



Thank you for all the strikeouts and passion you brought to Red Sox Nation. pic.twitter.com/cisSBgzIx5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 30, 2023

Elsewhere on social media, Alex Cora sent out his own farewell message to Sale.

“119 wins, a lot of outs, none more gratifying than this one. #ThankYou Chris,” Boston’s manager posted to his Instagram page.

The Sox won’t have to wait terribly long to reunite with Sale. The Red Sox are set to travel to Truist Park in early May for a two-game set with the Braves.