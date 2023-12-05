FOXBORO, Mass. — Jacob Busic doesn’t expect the common Boston sports fan to view it the same way. But the Navy Midshipmen senior defensive end is hoping after America’s Game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, those who grew up with the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalries view Army-Navy the same way.

“I think any Red Sox fan will tell you their rivalries are more important, any Patriots fan will tell you their rivalries are more important,” Busic told NESN.com last week at Army-Navy Media Day. “But for me, not growing up here, this is the most important rivalry.

“I think it’s that way because I think it’s more than football. I mean, I know it’s more than football,” said Busic, who transition into the Marines Corps after graduation. “At the end of the day, we’re both going to go serve our country. And it’s so much more to play at a school like Army and Navy.”

Navy senior quarterback Xavier Arline said he became emotional before taking the field for the rivalry game last season. Arline, a two-sport athlete at the United States Naval Academy, has experienced plenty of Army-Navy clashes in both football and lacrosse.

“Just understanding how much weight this game holds, I mean, you’re really playing for everyone that sacrifice themselves, for everyone watching,” Arline said. “It’s truly an honor. But it’s emotional, and you feel the weight of this game as soon as you step off the bus.”

Midshipmen senior captain and linebacker Will Harbour will have a message for his teammates upon stepping off that bus at One Patriot Place: Breathe.

“You step off that bus and you see the see the crowd, and you hear them, honestly, you’ve got to catch your breath. Because it goes away,” Harbour said. “But it’s just such an amazing opportunity to go out there and play in front of everyone.”

I truly don’t think words can describe what this game is like. Navy Midshipmen captain Will Harbour

One common sentiment shared by all representing the Midshipmen, who hold a 62-54-7 series lead into the 124th edition of America’s Game, was “honor.” Taking the field to a flyover, representing their respective academies on the field and ultimately pursuing a victory is an honor. And not one they take for granted.

“I truly don’t think words can describe what this game is like,” Harbour said. “A packed stadium, fans yelling, the flyover, all the important military officers and just everyone there for the support of this country. It’s just an amazing opportunity to get out there and play for those next to you.”

The 5-6 Midshipmen will claim share of the Commander’s In Chief trophy with a win on Route One. The 5-6 Army Black Knights will bring the trophy back to West Point with a victory of their own.

It marks the first time America’s Game will be played in New England, an experience the players, coaches and staff of each team have appreciated the opportunity to be a part of. It’s sure to be an experience fans won’t forget either, as indicated by the ticket demand. Perhaps it’ll even be up there with the best events in the history of Boston sports, and the rivalries they represent.