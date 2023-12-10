It’s been a trying season for the Bills, and a new obstacle surfaced in the lead-up to a critically important game.

Three days before Buffalo’s Week 14 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, GoLongTD.com’s Tyler Dunne revealed how Sean McDermott cited the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in a 2019 team meeting. According to the report, the Bills head coach used the hijackers as an example of being on the same page to execute a plan.

The approach did not sit well with Rex Ryan, who coached Buffalo for two seasons after a six-year run with the New York Jets.

“I mean, it’s an absolutely asinine comment. Asinine comment,” Ryan said Sunday morning on ESPN. “Three thousand innocent people lost their lives. It’s stupid. That’s all. I don’t want to say another word about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

McDermott expressed regret and apologized for the remarks when he met with the media Thursday. The 49-year-old explained the 9/11 attacks were mentioned “in the context of the team meeting,” which was held to preach the importance of “communication and being on the same page as a team.”

The Bills, 6-6, now will be challenged to focus on their great task at hand Sunday. A loss at Arrowhead Stadium would significantly diminish Buffalo’s chances of qualifying for the postseason.