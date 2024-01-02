The Boston Bruins will look to push their winning streak to four games in a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

It didn’t take long for the Bruins to whip themselves back in shape. Boston suffered its longest losing streak in over 1,000 days prior to the NHL’s annual holiday break, but that came at the perfect time and led directly into a three-game winning streak.

In hopes of adding to the streak, the Black and Gold will see a pair of veterans return to the lineup. Matt Grzelcyk, who has been in and out of the lineup, will hop back in for Parker Wotherspoon on defense. James van Riemsdyk, who’s missed a few games of his own this season, will return and give Johnny Beecher some reprieve.

Linus Ullmark will return to net.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins and Blue Jackets drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (22-7-6)

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Oskar Steen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen — Georgii Merkulov — Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Story continues below advertisement

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (12-18-8)

Johnny Gaudreau — Adam Fantilli — Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov — Dmitri Voronkov — Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier — Brendan Gaunce — Jack Roslovic

Damon Severson — Ivan Provorov

Jake Bean — David Jiricek

Jake Christiansen — Erik Gudbranson

Spencer Martin