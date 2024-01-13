It’s been a while since the Boston Bruins added to the win column, but they’ll look to get back on track in a matchup with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

The Black and Gold’s four-game road trip has followed a familiar script throughout, with Boston losing each of the first three games in overtime or a shootout. They’ve also seen Matthew Poitras, Brandon Carlo and Linus Ullmark go down with injuries, though none are considered too serious.

Boston won’t do much shuffling in the lineup. Parker Wotherspoon will remain on defense, while Jesper Boqvist continues to pivot David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha — though the latter is a game-time decision due to an illness.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to remain in net, coming off a selection to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, with Brandon Bussi getting the call to back him up. The Bruins expect Linus Ullmark to make his return sooner rather than later.

The Bruins and Blues are scheduled to drop the puck at 8 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (24-8-9)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha — Jesper Boqvist — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Johnny Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Mason Lohrei

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

ST. LOUIS BLUES (21-18-1)

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais — Nathan Walker — Oskar Sundqvist

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Torey Krug — Matt Kessel

Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk

Jordan Binnington