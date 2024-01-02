By Bill Belichick’s standards, he was an open book Tuesday morning during his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

That includes when the Patriots head coach was asked about last spring’s rumors involving New England and superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. As you might recall, the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, affording him the right to negotiate with other teams. Shortly afterward, Robert Kraft told reporters that rapper Meek Mill hold him Jackson wanted to play for the Patriots.

Jackson wound up re-signing with Baltimore and, eight months later, is a top MVP candidate. Meanwhile, the Patriots are 4-12, have no clear franchise quarterback and might part ways with Belichick as soon as next week.

With Jackson playing better than he ever has, Belichick was asked whether the Patriots made any serious attempts toward acquiring the 26-year-old.

“There’s a lot of things that go on in the offseason,” Belichick said. “Each player has his own story. But, look, in Lamar’s case … there was a lot of, I would say, there would have been a lot of moving parts on that one anyway. But you know, I’ll discuss the players that are on the team, not the ones that aren’t on it. I mean, there’s a lot of players out there that were available. They’re always available during the offseason. We talked to some of the players, some of the agents and all that. But those are all … those conversations are on a whole other level. So, stick to the guys that are here.”

Obviously, Belichick didn’t reveal much in that answer. But he could’ve said, “Stick to the guys that are here,” and left it at that.

He didn’t, though, which makes it fair to wonder whether he’ll be slightly more open with reporters ahead of what could be his final game in New England.