Thanks to some gnarly winter weather in Erie County, NFL fans will be treated to a Wild Card doubleheader Monday.

The first playoff contest will see the Steelers visit the Bills, who were originally scheduled to host the first-round matchup Sunday afternoon. The accumulation of snow was so significant in Orchard Park that Buffalo called on local fans to assist with shoveling at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen and company entered the postseason as the AFC’s No. 2 seed after winning the East in Week 18. Pittsburgh secured the conference’s final spot with a road win over the Baltimore Ravens and some help last weekend.

Sean McDermott’s side is a significant 10-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the early evening showdown. A protection of home turf would send the Bills to Kansas City next weekend, while a Pittsburgh upset would signal the third Steelers-Ravens collision of the campaign.

Here’s how to watch the Steelers-Bills playoff meeting online and on TV:

When: Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+