After a thrilling NFL wild card weekend, the matchups have been set for those advancing to the divisional round.

After making easy work of the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs dust off their hands as they’ll get set for either the Buffalo Bills or Houston Texans.

If the Bills, who host the Steelers for a wild card battle on Monday night, defeat the Steelers, then it’ll be Ravens-Houston Texans and Chiefs-Bills. However, if the Steelers come out on top, it’ll set up matchups between the Texans and Chiefs and Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers secured their date with the San Francisco 49ers after embarrassing the Dallas Cowboys and sparking speculation about the futures of quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas now has just four playoff wins in the last 27 seasons.

It’ll be Jordan Love’s Packers and Brock Purdy’s 49ers — the battle of the youngsters.

Here is how the NFL’s Divisional Round Weekend schedule looks:

Saturday, Jan. 20

AFC: No. 4 seed Houston Texans at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs or No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

NFC: No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 21

NFC: No. 5 seed Philadelphia Eagles or No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 seed Detroit Lions

AFC: No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills or No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

For the second set of divisional contests, the Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play visitors to the Detroit Lions. Jared Goff uplifted the Motor City after spoiling Matthew Stafford’s return to Detroit in a tight 24-23 win, giving the Lions their first playoff win in 32 years.

Another full slate of playoff football as the road to Super Bowl LVIII continues.