The start of the NFL playoffs will now have two games each day after the league postponed the Wild Card matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills with severe weather in the area in western New York.

The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and will now be the first of two games on Monday with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

After a video update from the Bills’ social media team, it’s clearly understandable why the NFL postponed the game.

Extreme snow and wind have created nearly zero visibility at Highmark Stadium less than 24 hours before the game was originally slated to start. Now, an afternoon start on Monday looks to ease playing conditions for the Bills and Steelers.

The teams get an extra day to prepare as the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys will now start the two-game slate on Sunday as the middle day of Super Wild Card Weekend.