New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson revived his career over the latter portion of this season.

And it turns out that Wilson did it while playing through a pretty significant injury, too.

Wilson posted a picture of his arm in a sling on Instagram on Thursday and ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Wilson underwent labrum surgery. Reiss also noted that Wilson played the entire season with the injury.

The physical toll players go through warrants respect. One example: LB Mack Wilson Sr. posts about labrum surgery he underwent this morning; it was an injury he played through all season. Expectation is he will be ready for phase 2 of the offseason program. pic.twitter.com/GerhfcVU6r — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 18, 2024

According to Reiss, Wilson is expected to recover from his injury and be ready for Phase 2 of the offseason program, which begins in the spring.

Wilson, who the Patriots acquired from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Chase Winovich in March of 2022, came on strong during his second season with New England after playing sparingly on defense over the first half of the season. Wilson, who also contributed on special teams, recorded 3.5 sacks, which was a career-high, over the final five games of the season. He finished the campaign with 37 tackles, two forced fumbles, three passes defended and four quarterback hits while playing 27% of the team’s defensive snaps.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but with the Patriots handing the reins to first-time head coach Jerod Mayo, it seems like it could convince Wilson to re-sign with New England on a team-friendly deal.