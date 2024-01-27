Bruins’ James van Riemsdyk Honored, Scores In Flyers Return

James van Riemsdyk will likely be remembered as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers when he decides to hang ’em up, and Saturday’s game at Wells Fargo Center will likely be one he remembers fondly.

He just happened to be playing for the Boston Bruins.

The Flyers honored van Riemsdyk on Saturday, which marked his first game back since signing with the Bruins prior to the start of the season. The 34-year-old spent eight seasons in Philadelphia across two stints, originally being drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

A tip of the cap to JVR in his return 👏 pic.twitter.com/4sKbH2BIZI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2024

It was a busy day on Broad Street, as the Flyers also honored former Bruins forward Mark Recchi in a pregame ceremony, as well as members of the 1974 Stanley Cup champions. JVR wasn’t content with a tip of the cap, however, as he got himself on the board early in the second period.

JVR makes it 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/MamiSTehpT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2024

He also added two assists in the first period, making for quite the memorable day in his return to Philly.