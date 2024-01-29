Entering Sunday, the NFL universe had more interest than just the eventual matchup for Super Bowl LVIII.

In recent weeks, a conspiracy theory had reappeared on the basis that Super Bowl matchups were predetermined in recent years based on the colors in the events’ logo. While there is no evidence to prove that, stranger things happened over the last two seasons.

At least we can stop the nonsense about the NFL teasing the Super Bowl matchup with the colors on the logo 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fHTGPUjWul — Dallen Graff (@dallengraff) January 28, 2024

There was yellow and orange in the logo for Los Angeles’ Super Bowl LVI, which featured the Cincinnati Bengals and the Rams. The Bengals have orange in their color scheme and the Rams have yellow.

Surely, that could’ve been beginner’s luck. Double or nothing?

Sure enough, the colors came true again for Super Bowl LVII with red and green, the respective primary colors of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who ultimately battled for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona.

Fast forward to this season. The colors of Super Bowl LVIII feature red and purple, which seemed to foreshadow a meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers did their part, overcoming a 17-point halftime deficit at home to defeat the Detroit Lions in a 34-31 win to secure their second NFC title in five seasons. The Ravens, on the other hand, could not get the job done after crucial penalties and a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers in Chiefs territory led to a 17-10 loss to Kansas City.

With no purple in the colors of this year’s representatives, the Super Bowl color conspiracy has come to an end. Fun while it lasted? Sure.

Now, attention returns to football. The Chiefs and the 49ers will meet in Las Vegas for a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which saw Kansas City earn a 31-20 victory in Miami.

The teams kick off from Allegiant Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 11.