John Harbaugh didn’t want to see Lamar Jackson hang his head after the Ravens’ frustrating loss Sunday.

Kansas City absolutely earned its spot in Super Bowl LVIII, but Baltimore didn’t make life that difficult for the visiting Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens were especially poor on offense, as the unit never found a groove and committed three costly turnovers.

Lamar Jackson also didn’t play like the superstar who most likely will be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in the coming weeks. Jackson appeared to play timidly and didn’t capitalize on the athleticism that makes him such a unique player.

Nonetheless, Harbaugh offered words of encouragement to his quarterback after Baltimore’s 17-10 loss.

“I told him to stand up tall,” Harbaugh told reporters, per ESPN. “He’s had a great season, his performance today was all heart. He fought, he went out there and gave everything he had. So I don’t think that’s anything that I’d be disappointed in.”

Jackson acknowledged the Ravens were “angry” about their underwhelming performance with a conference title on the line. However, the sixth-year pro is confident Baltimore will build off the loss with hopes of returning to the same stage next season.

Oddsmakers can see it happening, as the Ravens currently have the third-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LIX.

Featured image via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images