Kadarius Toney didn’t have anything to do with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid still was left answering questions about the headache-inducing wideout after Kansas City punched its ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.

Reid responded to Toney’s claims that the Chiefs placed him on the injury report despite the fact he wasn’t injured. The former first-round pick took to Instagram Live on Sunday, hours before kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, and went on an expletive-filled rant alleging the Chiefs lied on his behalf.

Reid denied Toney’s allegations.

“He’s been on the injury report,” Reid told reporters Monday, per The Athletic. “That part, that’s not made up by any means.”

Story continues below advertisement

No Matchup Found Click here to enter a different Sportradar ID.

Toney was ruled out of the AFC Championship Game due to what the team deemed a hip injury and personal reasons. Toney and his partner reportedly had a baby Saturday, less than 24 hours before the conference title game.

“He’s been working through some things, and you know, he’ll be back out there,” Reid told reporters.

Toney, who has been limited to 27 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown this season, hasn’t played since Dec. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not hurt. None of that (expletive), save that (expletive),” Toney said during his social media rant. “It go from hip to ankle to this to that to whatever. I’m in a body cast right now at this point. (Expletive) out of here. …”

To those outside the building, Toney’s season has been riddled with on-field mistakes and off-field drama, including his game-altering offsides penalty against the Buffalo Bills. He’s made it clear he isn’t a reliable pass-catcher for Patrick Mahomes.

Reid indicated Toney will practice with the Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. However, it’s yet to be determined if the Chiefs will be willing to let him take the field for their biggest game of the season.