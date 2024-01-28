Kadarius Toney continues to be a headache for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Toney, who was ruled out of the AFC Championship Game due to injury and personal reasons, took to Instagram Live a few hours before kickoff Sunday afternoon and pushed back at the notion he is injured. Toney called out the Chiefs for lying on his behalf, and did so in a NSFW social media rant.

“Y’all reading all this cap-ass (expletive)? You didn’t believe it, I don’t give a (expletive),” Toney said on the livestream, per the New York Post. “Ain’t never been a (expletive) to do all that but man, that (expletive) cap.

“I’m not hurt. None of that (expletive), save that (expletive). … It go from hip to ankle to this to that to whatever. I’m in a body cast right now at this point. (Expletive) out of here. …”

The “personal reason” designation reportedly is due to the birth of Toney’s daughter Saturday. The Chiefs also listed Toney with a hip injury on their final injury report.

Football fans surely will recall the disaster season it has been for Toney. On multiple occasions, the 2021 first-round pick bobbled Patrick Mahomes’ passes which led to result-altering interceptions. And Toney’s offsides penalty in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills cost Kansas City a crunch-time touchdown and ultimately a victory.

The 25-year-old Toney finished the 2023 campaign (13 games) with 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown. Toney remains under contract for the 2024 campaign, but it shouldn’t come as any surprise if he isn’t in Kansas City next season.