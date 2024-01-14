The Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium on Sunday in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Dak Prescott and the NFC East champion Cowboys, who earned the No. 2 seed in the conference, enter after compiling a 12-5 record in the regular season. The Packers, who finished with the NFC’s No. 7 seed, won their final three regular-season games to finish 9-8 and earn the third wild-card spot.

Dallas is a 7-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 50.5

Here’s how you can watch Cowboys-Packers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Featured image via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images