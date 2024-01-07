If Matthew Slater is heading toward retirement after a successful NFL career, his former New England Patriots teammate is ready to welcome him.

One year after his own retirement, former Patriots safety Devin McCourty wore Slater’s jersey to the NBC studios in New York on Sunday.

“Thank you Slate!!!” McCourty shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, as he watched Slater’s press conference following the Patriots’ 17-3 loss to the New York Jets.

Slater played 13 of his 16 NFL seasons with McCourty and tried to keep the two Patriots legends on the same course last offseason.

Now, Slater could be the next New England icon to join McCourty in retirement with a decision to make this offseason.