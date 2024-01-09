Ex-Patriot Suggests Reason Behind Damning Jerod Mayo Report

Rob Ninkovich isn’t buying a recent Jerod Mayo report that put the Patriots linebacker coach in a bad light.

A little less than a month ago, Boston Sports Journal reported Mayo “has rubbed at least some people the wrong way in the building since his extension and when he, perhaps, received a strong indication he would be the successor.” The report wasn’t taken seriously by Ninkovich, a linebacker-turned-analyst who played alongside Mayo in New England for seven seasons.

“You have to understand that the coaching world is a shallow business where you have other coaches that are potentially mad that you are in a position that you’re in,” Ninkovich said on the “Up & Adams” show, as transcribed by Boston.com. “It only takes one guy to go out there and talk to a reporter on the side and say, ‘See, he’s kind of walking around differently around here,’ just because they’re mad themselves and they’re haters.”

Ninkovich added: “The Mayo thing, I do believe that was a jealous ‘somebody’ that put that out there because I don’t believe that to be true.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mayo addressed the report in the lead-up to the Patriots’ season finale. He acknowledged the story was “hurtful” but noted how rubbing people the wrong way sometimes comes with the territory of being a leader. Mayo also explained how the report triggered a helpful period of self-reflection.

The 37-year-old’s response to the damning report indicated he’s someone who’s not afraid to make tough decisions. And that will be necessary if Mayo becomes the head coach in New England or anywhere else.