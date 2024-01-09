Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant played well Friday, scoring 21 points, grabbing five boards and dishing out seven assists in a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

That proved to be the final game of his season.

Morant will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn labrum, the Grizzlies announced Monday. The 24-year-old is expected to make a full recovery after injuring his shoulder during a training session Saturday.

It was a short return to the lineup for Morant, who was suspended for conduct detrimental to the league because he flashed a firearm during an Instagram Live video during the offseason. The Grizzlies went 6-3 following his return, matching their win total during the 25-game suspension.

Marcus Smart, who Memphis acquired in a trade with the Boston Celtics this offseason, is expected to return as the Grizzlies’ primary ball handler.