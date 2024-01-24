The Patriots looked from within when they elevated Jerod Mayo to head coach, and they might do the same with DeMarcus Covington.

The defensive line coach has been with New England since he was a coaching assistant in 2017. Covington is a “strong favorite” to become the defensive coordinator, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The Patriots reportedly interviewed other assistants for the position and could pursue other candidates, but it would make sense for Mayo to hire someone he’s had a close relationship with.

Covington admitted he has a desire to become a head coach someday, and league insiders highlighted his name in previous head-coaching searches. The 34-year-old got his chance at the job when he was one of the head coaches at the Senior Bowl last year. It was there that he showcased the skills to be more than just a defensive line coach.

“He’s ready. He, to me, would be the right choice,” NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry said Tuesday. “I just got off the phone with a coach who worked with him down at the Senior Bowl, had nothing but glowing remarks in terms of Demarcus Covington’s readiness. He told me usually defensive line coaches, they’re pretty zeroed in on what happens at the line of scrimmage but not Covington. He understands the linebacker level, the secondary level as well. He had the opportunity to address the room so to speak down there at Mobile, Ala. Did that with energy, was impressive in that regard. …”

Covington has an interview scheduled with New England, so he’ll have an opportunity to make his case as Mayo continues to try to build his staff for his first season as Patriots head coach.