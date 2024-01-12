James White, Patriots Coach? Retired RB Gives Interesting Answer

The Patriots clearly need to revamp their offensive coaching staff.

Could James White be a part of the new-look group working under head coach Jerod Mayo?

It’s unclear whether White, one of the best running backs in Patriots history, has any interest in coaching. But he offered an interesting answer Friday when an X platform user asked whether he’d return to New England as a running backs coach.

Take a look:

Vinnie Sunseri is the current Patriots running backs coach, a position he held the last three seasons. His future with the franchise is unclear, as are the futures of all assistants in New England.

White retired in August of 2022 after eight impressive seasons with the Patriots. He won three Super Bowls while racking up 3,278 receiving yards, 1,278 rushing yards and 36 all-purpose touchdowns.

On a related note, it’s worth mentioning another former Patriots player who Mayo recently said would be a “phenomenal” coach.