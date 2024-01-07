The New York Jets are taking in the moment after defeating the New England Patriots for the first time since 2015.

The Jets earned a 17-3 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, snapping a 15-game losing streak against New England. After the win, linebacker C.J. Mosley took a chance to jab the Patriots as both teams end the season shy of the postseason.

"This one is for the Jets fans. Jets Nation, we love y'all."



C.J. Mosley joins @JeaneCoakley after today's game to discuss what it feels like to finally get a win over the Patriots and how it feels to end the season with a win pic.twitter.com/FVlngioGSU — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 7, 2024

“The weather and their fans showed who they really are when it wasn’t good,” Mosley told SNY’s Jeane Coakley on Sunday. “We stayed the course. We played our game. We trusted each other.”

Story continues below advertisement

As the Jets finish the season at 7-10 after losing star quarterback Aaron Rodgers just four snaps into their first game, finally beating the Patriots appears to boost team moral, though New England elevated its future draft choice.

“Ain’t no 15 games no more,” Mosley added. “We got it done. We got the monkey off our backs.”

New York had not beaten New England since Week 16 of the 2015 season and had not won during the regular season in Foxboro since a primetime thriller in Week 11 in the 2008 season.

Both teams enter the offseason with work to do to improve in the AFC East.