The New York Jets are taking in the moment after defeating the New England Patriots for the first time since 2015.

The Jets earned a 17-3 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, snapping a 15-game losing streak against New England. After the win, linebacker C.J. Mosley took a chance to jab the Patriots as both teams end the season shy of the postseason.

“The weather and their fans showed who they really are when it wasn’t good,” Mosley told SNY’s Jeane Coakley on Sunday. “We stayed the course. We played our game. We trusted each other.”

Story continues below advertisement

As the Jets finish the season at 7-10 after losing star quarterback Aaron Rodgers just four snaps into their first game, finally beating the Patriots appears to boost team moral, though New England elevated its future draft choice.

“Ain’t no 15 games no more,” Mosley added. “We got it done. We got the monkey off our backs.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

New York had not beaten New England since Week 16 of the 2015 season and had not won during the regular season in Foxboro since a primetime thriller in Week 11 in the 2008 season.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 1/7, 6:22pm
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-154
Sun 1/7, 8:20 PM
BUF -3 O/U 48.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Miami Dolphins
MIA
+130

Both teams enter the offseason with work to do to improve in the AFC East.

Story continues below advertisement

More NFL:

Why Patriots Leader Believes Patriots Let Bill Belichick Down

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images