Jim Montgomery, Bruins Praise Bill Belichick’s Patriots Impact

With Bill Belichick leading the way, the New England Patriots won six Super Bowl championships and redefined excellence in Boston sports.

That remarkable era came to an end with Belichick and the Patriots parting ways mutually on Thursday after 24 seasons. On a historic day in the region, Belichick’s tenure was a popular conversation point for the Boston Bruins before taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I want to start off by congratulating Bill Belichick on a tremendous 24-year run with the New England Patriots in incredible success that’s never been seen before in the NFL,” Jim Montgomery told reporters in his press availability on Thursday, per team-provided video. “How he has impacted coaches, I know he’s impacted a lot of football coaches. I think it goes across every sport. You study other coaches and how they handle players, the team, the difference between motivational structure, X’s and O’s. Obviously, he’s a master of it all. Someone I’m very lucky to have spent time with.”

Just as Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla praised Belichick earlier Thursday night, Montgomery noted how helpful Belichick was when discussing the principles of coaching.

“I just asked a lot of questions,” Montgomery recalled. “I was just was trying to soak up knowledge. He was an open book and he was great about it. How he handles situations, players, role players, star players. Also, just picking his brain on matchups and how he thinks and what’s important in those situations.”

Montgomery did highlight one specific topic with Belichick that translates to success across multiple sports.

“Owning the middle of the field,” Montgomery answered. “It’s the same thing for me in hockey. You gotta own the middle of the ice. Offensively, if you can attack the middle of the ice, everything opens up. Football is the same way.”

Leaders around the team certainly benefited from playing in Boston during the Patriots’ dynasty with Belichick.

“One of the best coaches of all time,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said, per team-provided video. “I was in Boston during their dominant run. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

Beyond just being a fellow professional in Boston, Bruins center Charlie Coyle felt the impact as a fan, growing up rooting for the Patriots as a Weymouth, Mass. native.

“What he’s done for the Pats organization and all of New England for fans like me and beyond, it’s pretty remarkable stuff,” Coyle said, per team-provided video. “What they’ve brought over the last 24 years with winning season after winning season. He brought us so much joy and excitement. You hate to see that come to an end.”

The Bruins continue their season while Belichick and the Patriots look for their next steps.