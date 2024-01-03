MLB Insider Floats Red Sox Fitting Young National League Starter

After signing All-Star starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, the Boston Red Sox still have work to do to add to their rotation.

Further additions could come through trades, particularly for pitchers with multiple years of team control. When discussing options that make sense, a talented starter in South Florida could make sense for the Red Sox.

In a new column, ESPN’s Jeff Passan named Boston as a team that could make sense to trade for Miami Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo, along with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Luzardo would fit a need for the Red Sox as a young starter growing into his own. The lefty tossed a career-high 178 2/3 innings for the Marlins in 2023, going 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA while striking out 10.5 batters per nine innings. More importantly, Luzardo has three years of team control, which would give the Red Sox stability in the rotation beyond 2024.

Behind Giolito and young righty Brayan Bello, the rest of the rotation for Boston remains unclear for 2024. Trading for Luzardo would bolster another spot for this season and beyond.

Passan also connected Boston to free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández, following up on previous rumors.

Just a few days into 2024, the Red Sox could still have plenty of impact transactions before the start of spring training.