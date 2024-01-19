MLB Rumors: AL East Rival ‘Front-Runner’ For Potential Red Sox Target

The Boston Red Sox have yet to sign a big bat via free agency this offseason.

And while they have eyed Jorge Soler and shown interest in the hard-hitting right-handed slugger, the Red Sox could lose out on Soler to an American League East rival.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday that the Red Sox are still in the mix for Soler — the Arizona Diamondbacks are in the same boat, too — but that the Toronto Blue Jays are the “front-runner” to land the 31-year-old designated hitter, who can also play the outfield.

Soler would make an already potent Toronto lineup more powerful and give it more depth. It’s all about the long ball when it comes to Soler. He turned in an All-Star campaign last season, mashing 36 home runs and collecting 75 RBIs while batting .250. Soler hit over 30 homers only one other time in his career when he belted 48 round-trippers with the Kansas City Royals in 2019. He did hit 27 homers in 2021 to round out his top three home-run seasons.

But Soler also can provide more than just launching baseballs over the wall. He has valuable postseason experience, something the Blue Jays lack as they’ve failed to a win a single playoff game since 2016.

Soler is a career .274 hitter in 28 postseason games and walked away with the 2021 World Series MVP award after helping lead the Atlanta Braves to the title by batting .300 with three home runs and six RBIs.

The Red Sox could still make a push and sign Soler, and he certainly would aid them in the power department, but his skill set does feel a little redundant with Boston already acquiring Tyler O’Neill this offseason.

Even if Soler doesn’t end up with the Red Sox, he still could find his way to Fenway Park plenty this season, just as a member of the Blue Jays.