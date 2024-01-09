Patriots fans hoping to chase this miserable season with a nice shot of nostalgia are in luck.

A new trailer for “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” the upcoming 10-part docuseries from Apple TV+, was released Tuesday ahead of the show’s February premiere.

The Good. The Bad…and the untold story.



The Dynasty: New England Patriots premieres February 16. pic.twitter.com/VcOAr33hrn — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 9, 2024

The first teaser trailer, which dropped back in November, featured the three pillars of the Patriots dynasty: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

Story continues below advertisement

While that trio surely will be the doc’s central focus, Tuesday’s preview revealed it’ll also feature interviews with Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Deion Branch, Danny Amendola and Michael Strahan.

Amendola provides the most memorable line, saying: “We worked for Bill, but we played for Tom.”

The show also will address the Aaron Hernandez scandal, which was hardly mentioned during Brady’s “Man in the Arena” series that ran on ESPN+ in 2021 and ’22.

“Aaron couldn’t separate himself from that dark side,” Branch says of the former Patriots tight end, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 and then died by suicide in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Dynasty” is based on Jeff Benedict’s 2020 book of the same name and directed by Matthew Hamachek, who helmed the 2021 Tiger Woods doc “Tiger” for HBO.

The series’ description promised a look “inside the franchise’s 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war.”

The biggest question leading up to its release is whether Belichick still will be with the franchise by the time it premieres on Apple TV+ on Feb. 16.