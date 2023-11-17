The story of the New England Patriots dynasty will be told in a 10-part docuseries on Apple TV+.

Apple on Friday released a trailer for “The Dynasty: New England Patriots.” The teaser featured sound bytes from the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. During the celebration of New England’s sixth Super Bowl, the trailer revealed Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will be interviewed as allusions to the rift between the quarterback and head coach were teased when they were described as “two alphas.”

“We were coming near the end, and I was trying to hold it together the best I could,” Robert Kraft said in the teaser.

Hundreds of other people associated with the New England dynasty also will be interviewed, according to a press release in 2022. But Brady, Belichick and Kraft were front and center in the trailer.

The docuseries is based on the 2020 Jeff Benedict book “The Dynasty” and is directed by Matthew Hamachek, who also directed the 2021 Tiger Woods docuseries “Tiger.”

The filmmakers were given access to the Patriots during the 2021 season and will draw from “thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive,” according to a press release.

The docuseries will premiere Feb. 16.