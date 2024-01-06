NFC Team Reportedly Ruled Out Of Possible Bill Belichick Running

There has been speculation for the majority of the season as to whether or not Bill Belichick will continue coaching the New England Patriots after the club’s season finale against the New York Jets on Sunday.

One team that is reportedly out of the running to snag the future Hall of Fame coach is the Carolina Panthers, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Panthers owner David Tepper said that he was looking for his next coach to stick around for 20 or 30 years after he fired head coach Frank Reich in November. According to Breer, the volatile owner has Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in his sights for Carolina’s vacancy.

Breer wrote that sources within the Panthers’ organization believe Tepper will hand Johnson a blank check if he could pry the OC from Detroit. There appear to be some discrepancies, though, as Tepper is said to be eager to “check ten boxes” instead of just one with his next hire, according to Breer.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson was pursued by the Panthers last season before he ultimately turned them down to stay with Detroit. Given how often Tepper fires his coaches, Johnson may want to field other opportunities even if he is offered a blank check.