NFL Playoffs: Here Are Dates, Times For League’s Super Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs have arrived. The league has released the confirmed schedule during “Sunday Night Football.”

Super Wild Card weekend will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 13, with the Houston Texans hosting the Cleveland Browns and conclude on Monday with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Florida for a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football” solidified the Bills as the AFC’s No. 2 seed after they defeated the Dolphins to clinch their fourth straight AFC East title.

The NFC playoff picture has been finalized.

Here is how the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend schedule looks:

Saturday, Jan. 13

AFC: No. 5 seed Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET

AFC: No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC: AFC No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

NFC: No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

NFC: No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 15

NFC: No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET

In one key NFC matchup, the Lions will host their first home playoff game in 30 years as they welcome back former quarterback Matthew Stafford who led Detroit to the playoff three times, but never at Ford Field. Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Jared Goff will face the team that traded him to Detroit.

Fans will be treated to three straight days of postseason competition with the divisional round playoffs schedule announced next weekend. The NFC and AFC No. 1 seeds San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will face the worst remaining seed in the divisional round.