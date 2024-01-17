Todd Bowles handled it about as well as he could have.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was asked a hilariously bad question by a reporter during his press conference Tuesday. It had to do with the weather in Detroit, as the Lions will host Bowles’ Buccaneers in an NFL divisional-round game Sunday afternoon.

The problem? Well, Ford Field in Detroit is an indoor stadium.

Reporter: “Looking forward towards Detroit, the weather has been a factor in some of the playoff games even for the most prepared teams. Today, it’s 13 (degrees) in Detroit, which doesn’t compare to some of the temperatures it will drop to. Any special plans to acclimate the team to not only endure but perform, in those kinds of frigid temperatures should you face them in Detroit?”

Bowles: “You do know they play indoors, right? They got a dome. … I don’t — no, nothing planned. We’re indoors, we only have to be outside for 20 seconds getting off the bus and going into the (stadium). So, we’ll be OK.”

One of the videos that initially surfaced of the interaction had 2.7 million views 14 hours after it was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can probably expect how the rest of social media reacted.

Sunday you’ll be facing lions. These are notoriously dangerous beasts weighing up to 450 pounds. How are you preparing for this tilt? — Chris Yndo (@ChrisYndo) January 17, 2024

Detroit has played in a domed stadium since 1975. The Buccaneers’ first season was in 1976. The teams were in the same division from 1977-2001. https://t.co/Ckyt04dAf2 — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) January 17, 2024

Chances are the total would not currently be set at 48.5 if the two teams were playing outdoors. In contrast, the Bills-Chiefs game set for an outdoor stadium in Buffalo is 45.5, and that arguably features better offenses.