New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took the time to divvy up praise for his defensive staff Tuesday, commending the unit for how well they’ve worked in a difficult season.

It was nice moment.

That’s until you realize he was asked directly about linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, not the entire staff.

Belichick has a weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and was unusually chatty Tuesday. He opened up about a few things previously untouched upon, but notably skirted the opportunity to put some shine on Mayo when asked how he’s progressed as a coach.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think all of our defensive coaches have done a really good job,” Belichick said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Mike Kadlick. “Collectively, they work together. It’s hard to single everybody out because they work so well together as a total group. They — overall, the players, the coaches — have had a good chemistry and have battled through some tough situations with a great mindset. I think all of those coaches deserve their share of the credit on that.”

If the Patriots’ defensive coaches all deserve credit, why not give it out individually? Would it take too long, or was the 71-year-old avoiding it on purpose?

There’s no reason to believe there’s any direct beef between Belichick and Mayo, but there’s got to be some tension floating around due to rumors about the former’s job status in New England. That much has been addressed already.

It’s also been reported that Mayo might have rubbed some the wrong way after signing an extension with the Patriots last season. He was viewed by many as the potential successor to Belichick prior to the season, but that seems to be up in the air with each report, which seem to come every day and contradict one another.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s just been that kind of season, but things will finally come to an end Sunday as Belichick and the Patriots host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, perhaps for Belichick’s final time.