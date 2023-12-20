Why Jerod Mayo Report Was ‘Awkward’ For Patriots Great Devin McCourty

Jerod Mayo gained traction before the 2023 season as a leading candidate to replace Bill Belichick if the head coach departs the Patriots, but recent reports about the New England assistant paint a different picture.

Robert Kraft reportedly might have changed his stance about the inside linebackers coach and could prefer Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as a Belichick successor — though Tennessee doesn’t seem to have changed its stance on the former Patriots linebacker despite reported internal turmoil.

Mayo also reportedly doesn’t have a strong reputation in Foxboro, Mass. with the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reporting last week people felt Mayo rubbed people the “wrong way.” There were conflicting follow-ups about how true that was, and former New England players still speak highly of the 37-year-old. Mayo’s former teammate Devin McCourty also backed the retired All-Pro linebacker.

“I saw that,” McCourty said on the “Greg Hill Show,” per Audacy’s Mike Kadlick. “I thought that was very awkward, simply because when I hear things like that I first think about like, alright who does this benefit?… I used to always think it was like always players, and then I realized it’s always somebody with a bigger agenda.

“For one, I don’t understand what he could irritate people on. His role’s still the same … it was kind of awkward and weird to me because it would have to be somebody, like, deep inside to have any thought of that. Because from a player standpoint, it seems like it’s still working there. Him and Steve (Belichick) are rolling with the defense and they’ve been running the defense.”

It’s not clear if Belichick will stay with the Patriots after this season. Mayo received opportunities to interview for a head coaching job at other franchises, but he turned those down following an internal promotion.

Ross Douglas this month was hired as wide receivers coach at Syracuse, and it’s possible New England’s coaching staff could see more changes after how disastrous this season went.

