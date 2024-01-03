The Patriots listed 12 players on their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets.
That includes two non-participants: offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Myles Bryant, both of whom are dealing with an “illness,” according to the team. The other 10 players were described as limited participants, including linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who’s dealing with a tooth injury.
The reason for Bryant’s absence is easy to believe. But Brown is a different story, as the veteran offensive tackle was a healthy scratch last Sunday and reportedly has fallen out of favor in New England due to effort/motivation issues.
Bill Belichick on Wednesday morning claimed Brown would practice. “Uh, yeah, I don’t think he’s on the injury report,” the Patriots head coach said when asked whether Brown would be on the field.
Obviously, those words didn’t age well. Draw your own conclusions.
Here’s the full Wednesday injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Illness
DB Myles Bryant, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
TE Pharaoh Brown, Ribs
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Ribs
S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring
SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring
LB Jahlani Tavai, Tooth
CB Shaun Wade, Hip
The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday.
Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images