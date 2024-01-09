The 2023 Patriots season was unpleasant for nearly everyone involved. But Mack Wilson is a different story.

Of course, Wilson didn’t enjoy going 4-13 and missing the playoffs. But the fifth-year linebacker played with a ton of energy all season while looking like someone who actually was having fun.

Never was that more true than in Week 14, when Wilson flew around the field and delivered a season-best performance in New England’s road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. At one point, Wilson nearly pulled off a pick-six when the Steelers tried a goofy trick play near the goal line.

After the play, cameras caught Wilson running down the sideline and high-fiving Bill Belichick. Wilson posted the clip Monday while referring to Belichick as “the (G.O.A.T.)” in the caption.

Story continues below advertisement

“Definitely my dopest moment of the year,” Wilson wrote on the X platform.

Wilson struggled in 2022 after being acquired in an offseason trade that sent Chase Winovich (now retired) to the Cleveland Browns. But the 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023 while posting a career-best 3.5 sacks.

In doing so, Wilson probably made himself a lot of money. The 2019 fifth-round pick will hit free agency this offseason and is someone whom the Patriots should seriously consider re-signing.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s worth noting, however, that Wilson recently admitted the futures of Belichick and/or Jerod Mayo could impact whether he decides to re-sign. Belichick remained New England’s head coach as of early Tuesday afternoon, but many believe he could leave the Patriots after a third losing season in four years.