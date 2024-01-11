It was definitely possible that Bill Belichick’s departure from the New England Patriots could get messy.

In actuality, it ended up being the opposite.

The Patriots announced they’d mutually parted ways with Belichick on Thursday, holding a short press conference at Gillette Stadium. It allowed the 71-year-old to leave on his own terms, as he took no questions and enjoyed a “celebration” of his tenure in New England.

There wasn’t any drama. We didn’t hear anything passive aggressive. The only thing Belichick might not have liked, were the complimentary words spoken by Patriots owner Robert Kraft after he’d already left.

“The thing with Bill that is unique and special is his work ethic is so strong,” Kraft said at a press conference separate from the one he shared with Belichick, per team-provided video. “That’s what I looked at. He always gave us the best he had. There wasn’t going to be a shortage of effort, and whether he has the right people around him or selected the right players — that we can make judgement on, but he was always giving it his all. That’s what was most important to me.

“… He’s the only person I’ve met with that (level of) football intellect and knowledge. … I don’t think there’s anyone like him, that has the composite knowledge he has. That always impressed me, that he can pull something out of the air from 30 years ago — some play, or some game. That really impressed me.”

Belichick has never been one to get sentimental, but there was no choice Thursday. It marked the end of an era, and even choked up the historically-apathetic head coach.

In the end, which at times seemed much further than it actually was, it was best for all parties that this marriage come to a close. It wasn’t with Belichick riding off into the sunset, but instead walking out with business to attend to elsewhere.

The countless memories made aren’t going anywhere, but for now all Belichick has to take with him are the the words of his former employer.