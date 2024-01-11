Robert Kraft Made This Promise To Patriots Fans After Bill Belichick Exit

It was a long and emotional day for members of the New England Patriots on Thursday, as the organization mutually parted ways with Bill Belichick after 24 seasons.

Belichick, alongside Robert Kraft, delivered a statement that put an end to his legendary career in New England. It was something we all knew was coming, but that didn’t make it any less shocking to see realized. Kraft would deliver a statement of his own, and after what we can only assume was a round of goodbyes, he returned to take questions from the media.

It was in that round of questioning that Kraft made a promise to Patriots fans.

“I am very upset when we don’t win games, and it carries throughout the whole week,” Kraft said, per team-provided video. “I promise you I’ll be focused to do the best I can do to make sure we’re putting ourselves in the best long-term position to win for many years.”

That is how the proceedings ended, with Kraft making it clear that he’d lead the charge in finding the Patriots’ next head coach.

It remains to be seen who that person is, though some lead candidates have already been floated. There’s only one thing that’s for certain, and its that the person chose is in for the test of his life.