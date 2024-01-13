It appears to be business as usual for Robert Kraft, except for Bill Belichick away from the building, but Jerod Mayo might play a role in the team’s new-look front office.

New England promoted Mayo from linebackers coach to head coach one day after parting ways with Belichick. It was one task crossed off Kraft’s offseason checklist, and general manager is the next one. However, the Patriots are in “no rush” to hire a GM, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who added the hiring could come after the 2024 NFL Draft.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported New England is not expected to hire a new general manager, and it’s anticipated Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf will remain with the Patriots and have prominent roles in personnel.

MassLive’s Chris Mason, Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian spoke to league and team sources about the Patriots’ general manager source and reported Mayo spoke with the team’s front office before his hiring and learned there will be members returning next season. The 37-year-old also might play an active role in the GM search.

“Mayo has spoken to external general manager candidates in opposing front offices, so it hasn’t been entirely in-house up to this point,” a source told MassLive.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe also reported Mayo has reached out to GM candidates and has been busy since taking over as head coach.

Mayo knows firsthand the Patriots do things unconventionally. He and Steve Belichick ran the defense with neither formally named defensive coordinator. Whether or not it’s a continued influence from Bill Belichick or not, New England might aim for a committee approach rather than a formal general manager.

There might be more answers when Mayo is introduced in a news conference at noon ET on Wednesday.