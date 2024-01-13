It might not necessarily be what everyone wanted, but the New England Patriots’ decision to promote Jerod Mayo provided us with a little bit of clarity.

The Patriots clearly are looking for continuity this offseason. They stuck to their succession plan, despite Bill Belichick’s exit coming sooner than initially expected. It’s also become clear they want the same thing in their front office, with reports stating they were in no rush to hire a general manager. That will leave New England relying on familiar names to run their draft and free agency.

Could they do more of the same on their roster? That’s the biggest, and perhaps scariest, question left to be answered.

There’s no way they try to fix Mac Jones, right?

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick “raised the idea” of trading Jones prior to the start of the season, according to Seth Wickersham of ESPN, but Robert Kraft has been looking to build a “(Tom) Brady-like” relationship with the 25-year-old and argued against it. That led to Bill O’Brien’s return to New England, as the Patriots hoped to help their QB return to his rookie form. It didn’t work out, but that doesn’t mean we’ve reached the end of Jones’ tenure in Foxboro, Mass.

It seems like every decision the Patriots have made since parting ways with Belichick has been made with the idea that he was the problem. They’ve essentially changed nothing, while reinforcing the position of many who just experienced the same 4-13 campaign as the 71-year-old.

Is allowing Jones to get another crack at being its QB of the future the next step for New England? It absolutely shouldn’t be.

It’s time for the Patriots to move on from Jones, who despite showing flashes as a rookie has proven to be incapable of shaking the self-confidence issues he’s dealt with for the past two seasons. The last 18 months have been a mess, and changing his head coach isn’t going to do anything to change that.

Story continues below advertisement

New England’s got to make a decision on Jones’ future soon, as it’ll likely decline his fifth-year option this offseason. In doing that, the Patriots should also find a way to get him off the roster. The temptation of keeping him even is too much.

Jones should find himself anywhere but New England next season. It’s what is best for him, and the Patriots.