PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Outlasts Toronto With Late Game-Winner

In the third game of the season, PWHL Boston headed to Canada and left with a 3-2 victory to PWHL Toronto at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Boston moves to 2-1-0 while Toronto moves to 1-4-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Toronto put pressure on early at home, outshooting Boston 10-3 in the opening period and scoring a goal in the opening 20 minutes for the first time in franchise history.

That pressure stayed on throughout the night as Toronto won the final shot margin 32-22. Boston had to weather the storm of several Toronto chances, including five power-play opportunities. Boston did just that.

Boston netted a pair of goals from Megan Keller and Loren Gabel to take the lead in an improved second period. After Toronto scored an equalizer in the third period, Gabel stepped up in the clutch, finding the back of the net for her second goal of the night with 1:50 remaining in the third period.

After a loss in the home opener, Boston has shown resilience with back-to-back wins over the border in response.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Emma Soderberg stood tall against a flurry of shots, making 30 saves on the night.

— Gabel tallied a game-tying goal and an assist in Toronto before delivering the game-winner.

Let's take a look at that @LorenGabel snipe again real quick pic.twitter.com/n8qH5e2qTb — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) January 18, 2024

— Alina Muller provided an assist on all three of Boston’s goals.

UP NEXT

PWHL Boston returns home to the Tsongas Center on Saturday afternoon to host PWHL New York. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m. You can catch the game on NESN.