LOWELL, Mass. — PWHL Boston was unable to capture their first home victory on Saturday afternoon, taking a 4-1 loss on the chin from PWHL New York at Tsongas Center.

Boston fell to 2-2-0, while New York improved to 3-3-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

PWHL Boston had a clear goal entering their matchup with New York

“I think we need to have a better first period, we’ve gone down a goal or two in every game we’ve played, so it’s important to get a good start,” Boston head coach Courtney Kessel said prior to the game, per PWHL-provided transcript. “… We need to commit to defense and slow their transition down.”

They did the opposite, falling into a 3-0 hole just minutes into the second period. Boston was unable to recover from there, scoring a goal in the third period to cut into the lead but struggling to garner much more offense thanks to a tremendous performance from PWHL New York goaltender Corinne Schroder.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jade Downie-Landry was superb offensively for New York, record a hat-trick and scoring on all three shots she took.

— Loren Gabel did her best Bobby Orr impression, driving to the crease and scoring Boston’s first goal in the third period. It was her team-leading third tally on the season.

We feel like we've seen this goal before @NHLBruins 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vrgwe6g8Tg — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) January 20, 2024

— Schroder blanked Boston through two periods, stopping 32 of the 33 shots she faced for New York.

UP NEXT

Boston will head back to Canada after their recent two-game road trip north of the border. They’ll take on Ottawa for the first time Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from TD Place. You can catch the game on NESN.