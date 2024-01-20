Red Sox Front Office ‘Not Done’ With Offseason Roster Moves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Red Sox have made a few additions to impact the 2024 season with the signing of Lucas Giolito and the trade acquisitions of infielder Vaughn Grissom and Tyler O’Neill.

With around a month until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, do the Red Sox have more moves to make?

The front office staff says yes.

“We’re not done this offseason, obviously by definition, where we are,” Boston president Sam Kennedy told reporters on Friday during Red Sox Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center. “We do have a set budget that we don’t talk about publicly as to not tip our hand to our competitors.”

Kennedy added that, ultimately, the Red Sox need to “play better and be accountable” in order to bounce back from consecutive losing seasons.

In his first offseason as Boston’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow feels that the Red Sox can still make deals and have identified fits in the final weeks before baseball activities start up for 2024.

“I’m confident,” Breslow shared. “We’ve been pretty complicit in the last few days about what those parameters are. I think there are a number of players that fit within those parameters, but all of those things need to come together that we need to line up.”

Breslow added: “There are things that happen over the course of the offseason that dictate what the most productive path is. We feel really good about the moves we’ve made. I think there’s a ton of excitement around the emerging core.”

Breslow noted that the Red Sox remain active in search of improvements. What that means for the rest of the offseason is yet to be seen.

Boston has time to make a few more moves, though the start of the 2024 season is rapidly approaching as teams take shape.