There was a whole lot of fanfare at One Patriot Place on Thursday afternoon, and for good reason.

New England media was summoned to Gillette Stadium to cover a joint press conference featuring Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, who together announced their mutually agreed upon decision to part ways. The separation marks the end of the most successful NFL coaching tenure in league history, which saw Belichick help guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.

In a heartfelt statement, Belichick expressed appreciation for Patriots ownership, executives and players and even became a little emotional when he saluted New England fans. But before all of those kind words, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer couldn’t help but address the larger-than-usual contingency of reporters.

“I haven’t seen this many cameras since we signed (Tim) Tebow,” Belichick said.

Tebow, of course, is merely a footnote in Belichick’s Patriots story, as the former quarterback spent less than three months in New England before he was released. But to be fair to Tebow, a lot of things turn into footnotes when you spend nearly a quarter century in the same place.

While Belichick’s presser started with a lighthearted quip, it ended on an emotional note. Even though he soon will be coaching elsewhere, Belichick “always” will consider himself a Patriot.