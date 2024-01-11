There was a whole lot of fanfare at One Patriot Place on Thursday afternoon, and for good reason.

New England media was summoned to Gillette Stadium to cover a joint press conference featuring Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, who together announced their mutually agreed upon decision to part ways. The separation marks the end of the most successful NFL coaching tenure in league history, which saw Belichick help guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.

In a heartfelt statement, Belichick expressed appreciation for Patriots ownership, executives and players and even became a little emotional when he saluted New England fans. But before all of those kind words, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer couldn’t help but address the larger-than-usual contingency of reporters.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 1/11, 3:30pm
Green Bay Packers
GB
+273
Sun 1/14, 4:30 PM
DAL -7 O/U 48.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
-345

“I haven’t seen this many cameras since we signed (Tim) Tebow,” Belichick said.

Story continues below advertisement

Tebow, of course, is merely a footnote in Belichick’s Patriots story, as the former quarterback spent less than three months in New England before he was released. But to be fair to Tebow, a lot of things turn into footnotes when you spend nearly a quarter century in the same place.

While Belichick’s presser started with a lighthearted quip, it ended on an emotional note. Even though he soon will be coaching elsewhere, Belichick “always” will consider himself a Patriot.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Patriots:

Robert Kraft Made This Promise To Patriots Fans After Bill Belichick Exit

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Shawn Millsaps/Special to the News Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports Images