Rob Gronkowski Adamant Bill Belichick, Patriots Can Work Things Out

One day after Rob Gronkowski labeled Mike Vrabel as Bill Belichick’s successor should a coaching vacancy be created in New England, the former tight end dialed back his take and came up with something completely different.

The four-time Super Bowl champion said on the “Up & Adams Show” that he believes Belichick and Robert Kraft need to hash some things out before being too hasty and walking away from each other.

“I would say there’s a little tension throughout the years just like any organization,” Gronkowski said. “Football is a stressful game, from A to Z, from the top of the organization to coaches, to players.”

Gronkowski added: “But in the end, they both want to win. They both want to be champions. I can see them having a conversation and then trying to figure it out because they don’t want to start over.”

Belichick has been the coach of the Patriots for the past 24 years, so for him and Kraft to end the relationship doesn’t make sense to Gronkowski.

“They’re both in a great position,” Gronkowski said. “They’re both winners and why start over when they can figure something out? I would say take their egos away and have a conversation.”

The way to fix everything is for the Patriots to bring in a new general manager to take some of the pressure off of Belichick.

“Coach Belichick check could just focus on coaching,” Gronkowski said. “Just imagine how good of a coach he could be if he just truly focuses on the players that are out on the field instead of worrying who we got and who he has to bring in. I think that’s how they’re going to settle this. They’re going to bring a different GM in, and coach Belichick is just going to coach the crap out of his players and be a well-solid team next year.”

Belichick did indicate that he would be willing to alter his role if he had the opportunity to return to New England in 2024.