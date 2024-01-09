Rob Gronkowski is very sure of his expectations when it comes to the Bill Belichick-Patriots situation.

For starters, Gronkowski believes Belichick “definitely” wants to stay in New England, where he’s been the head coach and de facto general manager since 2000. The legendary coach might have to find work elsewhere, though, as Robert Kraft could decide it’s time for a change following a string of disappointing seasons following Tom Brady’s departure.

And if a coaching vacancy is created in Foxboro, Mass., Gronkowski believes he knows who will sit atop Kraft’s wish list.

“There’s only a lot of smoke because of the New England Patriots situation. There will be fire if Coach Belichick is gone. Mr. Kraft will get on the phone with the Tennessee Titans organization and figure out a way to get Mike Vrabel to be the head coach of the New England Patriots,” Gronkowski said Sunday on FOX. “He fits Mr. Kraft’s mold. He’s very experienced with the organization. He was a Patriots legend when he was a player. So, we will see what happens.”

Story continues below advertisement

Back in early November, The Boston Globe reported Vrabel would be Kraft’s “home run hire” if the Patriots elected to move on from Belichick. A handful of Vrabel-to-New England rumors circulated in the months that followed, including one Monday that claimed the 2021 Coach of the Year would be interested in returning to the Patriots if Belichick left.

Acquiring Vrabel wouldn’t be a breeze, as he’s currently under contract with the Titans. But Kraft might believe the extra work is worth it for a move that could get the Patriots back on track.