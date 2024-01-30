Mac Jones’ bank account is feeling the effects of his tumultuous third season with the Patriots.

Boston-based sportswear company NoBull recently ended its partnership with the 25-year-old quarterback, according to WEEI’s Mike Kadlick. The news arrived shortly after Tom Brady announced that his wellness company, TB12, and his apparel line, Brady Brand, would merge with NoBull.

“According to a source, NOBULL dropped their partnership with Mac Jones this past season,” Kadlick wrote.

Jones also reportedly won’t have his fifth-year option picked up by the Patriots. The 2021 first-round pick would become one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks if New England reverses course and exercises the option.

With Bill Belichick now out of the picture, the “door isn’t shut” on Jones returning to the Patriots for another season, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels. But a split might be best for all involved — including Jones’ wallet.