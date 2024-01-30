Tom Brady on Tuesday announced a deal that will have significant effects on his TB12 brand.

The former New England Patriots quarterback announced a deal with apparel company NOBULL that merges his wellness company, TB12 and his apparel line, Brady Brand, with the sportswear outfit, per Front Office Sports. The combined company will retain the NOBULL name.

A change for TB12 seemed to be in the works with in-person stores ceasing operations in Massachusetts over the past year. Brady becomes NOBULL’s second-largest shareholder after BodyArmor founder Mike Repole, who bought a majority stake in NOBULL in July 2023.

“It was kind of a no-brainer for me,” Brady said on Tuesday’s “Front Office Sports Today” podcast. “When I retired from playing, I had much more intention to focus on the business things I had going on, and this (merger) was step number one.”

The new company’s goal is to be a “complete wellness company,” centered around footwear, apparel, and nutrition. Repole told Front Office Sports they still are discussing ways to leverage Brady’s name with the new company.

The deal with Brady came after NOBULL laid off around 35% of its staff in May 2023, two months before Repole took the reins.

Brady’s endeavors during his second retirement include minority stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces, a stake in English Championship side Birmingham City and a possible shift to the FOX Sports broadcast booth next season.