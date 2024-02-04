2000s Was Golden Era For Bruins’ Homegrown Players

The Boston Bruins have seen success with players they have drafted and developed over the years.

And the 2000s may just be the Golden Era for homegrown players that include Stanely Cup winners and future Hall of Famers.

Here are five players who have been successful in their years donning the Spoked-B:

Patrice Bergeron — 2003 Draft, Round 2, pick 45

It is only a matter of time before the Bruins retire Bergeron’s No. 37 to the rafters high above the ice in TD Garden.

The six-time Selke winner amassed 1,040 points, including 427 goals and 613 assists in his 19-year career with Boston. His points and goals are third all-time in Bruins history and fourth in assists.

Bergeron helped clinch the Bruins’ Stanley Cup championship in 2011 and was part of two Eastern Conference titles in 2013 and 2019.

David Krejci — 2004 Draft, Round 2, pick 63

Ironically, Krejci’s numbers don’t appear to jump off the page unless you dig into what the dynamic center accomplished in the postseason over his 16-year career in Boston.

In 160 postseason games, Krejci notched 128 points (43 goals, 85 assists) which ties him with Bergeron (170 games) and Brad Marchand (148 games) for second all-time in Bruins history. The trio trails only Ray Bourque, who amassed 161 points in 180 games.

Like Bergeron, Krejci was an intricate part of all three of Boston’s finals appearances in 2011, 2013 and 2019.

Brad Marchand — 2006 Draft, Round 3, pick 71

The current captain of the Bruins just moved ahead of Bourque for fifth all-time in Bruins history with 396 goals and is knocking on the door to pass Rick Middleton (402) to capture fourth.

His 33 short-handed tallies not only sit atop the Bruins’ all-time leaderboard, but it’s also the NHL’s best among active players. He also is Boston’s all-time leader in overtime goals.

Like Bergeron and Krejci, he helped lead the Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup win and Boston’s finals appearances in 2013 and 2019.

David Pastrnak — 2014 Draft, Round 1, pick 25

In his eighth season with the Bruins, Pastrnak has already potted 16 hat tricks which is second to only Phil Esposito in all-time franchise history. His 334 goals rank him eighth all-time in Bruins history.

Pastrnak became just the second Bruin in franchise history to record 60-plus goals in a season, joining Hall of Famer Esposito.

This season, the prolific goal scorer has lit the lamp 33 times in 49 games and added 39 assists for 72 points.

Charlie McAvoy — 2016 Draft, Round 1, pick 14

Since joining the Bruins for the playoffs in the 2016-17 season, McAvoy has been a presence on the blue line for Boston.

He has registered 263 points in 421 games for the Black and Gold while averaging 23:15 minutes of ice time.

The Boston University product has 715 thunderous hits and 728 blocked shots as the leader of the Bruins defensive core.

This season, McAvoy has blocked 85 shots and laid out 55 hits in 41 games.

Along with Bergeron, Krejci, Marchand, Pastrnak and McAvoy, the Bruins have also drafted and developed defensemen Brandon Carlo (2015 Draft, Round 2, pick 37) and Matt Grzelcyk (2012 Draft, Round 3, pick 85) and forward Jake DeBrusk (2015 Draft, Round 1, pick 14).

Carlo, Grzelcyk and DeBrusk have each found success within the franchise and were part of the Bruins 2019 finals appearance.