The Boston Bruins were not happy with how they started their unofficial second half of the season, but unfortunately for them things won’t get any easier with the Vancouver Canucks visiting TD Garden on Thursday night.

Vancouver has compiled an NHL-best 73 points on the season. The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Boston, which has the second-most points in the league behind only Vancouver, was dealt a 4-1 defeat against the Calgary Flames the same night.

Parker Wotherspoon will replace Kevin Shattenkirk on Boston’s third pairing while the Black and Gold will feature a fourth line of centerman Jesper Boqvist and wings Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Lines and defensive pairings:

BOSTON BRUINS (31-10-9)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon

Linus Ullmark

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (34-11-5)

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev — Elias Pettersson — Elias Lindholm

Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander — Nils Aman — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Ian Cole — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko