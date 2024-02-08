The Boston Bruins were not happy with how they started their unofficial second half of the season, but unfortunately for them things won’t get any easier with the Vancouver Canucks visiting TD Garden on Thursday night.
Vancouver has compiled an NHL-best 73 points on the season. The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Boston, which has the second-most points in the league behind only Vancouver, was dealt a 4-1 defeat against the Calgary Flames the same night.
Parker Wotherspoon will replace Kevin Shattenkirk on Boston’s third pairing while the Black and Gold will feature a fourth line of centerman Jesper Boqvist and wings Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen.
Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.
Check out the lines and defensive pairings here.
BOSTON BRUINS (31-10-9)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon
Linus Ullmark
VANCOUVER CANUCKS (34-11-5)
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev — Elias Pettersson — Elias Lindholm
Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Nils Aman — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Ian Cole — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
