Brad Keselowski Reacts To Multi-Car Wreck In Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 featured an exciting finish for NASCAR fans, and it also was highlighted by a multi-car wreck in the final 10 laps of the final stage.

Alex Bowman triggered the start of the 23-car wreck that took out multiple champions, including reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, who was not pleased with the crashes at the duel races leading up to the Daytona 500. Brad Keselowski fought for positioning but was bumped by eventual winner William Byron, which sent his Ford No. 6 into the other cars in the lead.

“I don’t know,” Keselowski said, per RFK Racing director of communications Brandon Lee. “I got hit in the back, so I couldn’t really tell you. It’s a shame. I was kind of making a move for the lead with eight laps to go in the Daytona 500 and I’m here talking to you. It’s just one of those deals. We were mixed up in the middle of the soup most of the race. We executed really well in the final stage and put ourselves in position, but that’s just the way Daytona goes.”

Byron on Monday took home the Daytona 500 for Hendrick Motorsports after the 66th running of the marquee race was pushed back due to heavy rain Sunday. His win broke his team’s nine-race Daytona 500 losing streak.

Keselowski wasn’t the only RFK Racing driver involved in the wreck as Chris Buescher and David Ragan also were taken out of competition with Buescher’s Ford No. 17 sustaining heavy damage.

“We had a fast Fastenal Ford Mustang and I am excited about that heading into next week,” Buescher said, per Lee. “That is about where my excitement ends on the day. The crash, that sucks, there is no way around that. That definitely ruined our ultimate result. It was a really strange race. One of the most frustrating races I have been a part of in a long time. Tons of fuel saving and it was all about the pit stop, one pit stop for every stage and then some massive blocks by single cars that weren’t up to speed. It is a lot different than the last go around. I didn’t have as much fun as I hoped to but we will be good for next weekend.”

Austin Cindric called out Corey LaJoie when he placed blame on the Spire Motorsports driver for the crash.

The NASCAR Cup Series will move along to Atlanta Motor Speedway next week.