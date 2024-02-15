It’s not uncommon for NASCAR drivers to take commemorative photos at the historic Daytona 500, but an RFK Racing driver noticed a hilariously odd aspect of his annual picture.

Chris Buescher finished seventh in the Cup Series standings last season and was eliminated in the Round of 8. That was good enough to win NASCAR’s Most Improved award, and the 31-year-old is ready to start a new season this Sunday. But he also took time to call back to a social media post from last year’s Daytona 500.

“Small observation here, but every year we take this photo, I move closer to the front of the car,” Buescher posted on X. “By 2025 I will have moved too far left to be in the shot anymore.”

He seemed to buy into the theory when he took his annual photo this year when he knelt down considerably in front of his No. 17 Ford.

Story continues below advertisement

At the rate Buescher displayed this week, he might be out of frame at next year’s Daytona 500.

Joey Logano won pole for this year’s race, and Buescher will compete with the rest of the field Thursday in duel races to determine starting positions for the Great American Race.