It’s not uncommon for NASCAR drivers to take commemorative photos at the historic Daytona 500, but an RFK Racing driver noticed a hilariously odd aspect of his annual picture.

Chris Buescher finished seventh in the Cup Series standings last season and was eliminated in the Round of 8. That was good enough to win NASCAR’s Most Improved award, and the 31-year-old is ready to start a new season this Sunday. But he also took time to call back to a social media post from last year’s Daytona 500.

“Small observation here, but every year we take this photo, I move closer to the front of the car,” Buescher posted on X. “By 2025 I will have moved too far left to be in the shot anymore.”

He seemed to buy into the theory when he took his annual photo this year when he knelt down considerably in front of his No. 17 Ford.

Story continues below advertisement

At the rate Buescher displayed this week, he might be out of frame at next year’s Daytona 500.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Joey Logano won pole for this year’s race, and Buescher will compete with the rest of the field Thursday in duel races to determine starting positions for the Great American Race.

More NASCAR:

What Jimmie Johnson Must Do To Earn Spot In 2024 Daytona 500

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell graduate. Might know the answer to some obscure historical fact or anecdote.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images